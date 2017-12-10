These are all the Android Wear watches getting the Oreo update

Google has posted a list of all the Android Wear devices in line for the Android 8.0 Oreo update, both the smartwatches that have already had the upgrade and those that will get it at some point in the future.

Top of the list is the Fossil Q Venture and the LG Watch Sport, while devices from the likes of Fossil, Misfit, Casio, Huawei and TAG Heuer make up the rest of it. If you want to know when your update will appear, Google says, contact the watch manufacturer.

Missing out are smartwatches such as the Moto 360 and the Asus ZenWatch 2. These wearables will stay on Android 7.0 Nougat, though they will still receive bug fixes and security updates and so on for the foreseeable future.

The Oreo update for smartwatches doesn't bring a huge list of new features: you get improved battery life, customization options for the vibration function, and support for a few extra languages, for instance.

It's certainly not an upgrade of the magnitude of Android Wear 3.0, which we might see roll out next year - basically your smartwatch is just going to run a little more smoothly and perhaps need recharging a little less often.

Android Wear as a whole has had a quiet year in terms of both new hardware and software updates, despite the (delayed) roll out of Android Wear 2.0, so let's hope Google has some big plans for 2018 for taking on the Apple Watch.

