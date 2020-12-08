Disney is set to announce new Star Wars and Marvel projects later this week

Disney is expected to announce a slew of new shows and movies at its Disney Investor Day on December 10, including new Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel projects.

As detailed by Deadline (via GamesRadar+ ), Disney will reportedly "announce new projects from Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Pixar that will encompass TV as well as theatrical", including the recently-revealed Pinocchio starring Tom Hanks, and Cruella, which is set to star Emma Stone and is featured in our upcoming movies of 2021 list.

While the full presentation won't be available to everyone, Disney has committed to streaming some of it online , and says it will archive the webcast presentation.

What could these announcements be?

On its website the company says the event, which will be focused on the company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services, is scheduled to begin at approximately 1.30pm PST / 4:30pm EST / 9.30pm GMT, and last around four hours.

So what could these announcements entail? Details of the new Star Wars movie? Another TV spin-off, such as The Mandalorian? And Marvel has been pretty candid about its upcoming schedule, so we're particularly intrigued to know what might be coming our way in superhero world in 2021 and beyond.

So many questions – hopefully all will be revealed on December 10.