Daydream and Stream: Netflix and HBO VR apps now available in the Google Play store

Previously only available on the Oculus store for Samsung Gear VR users, the Netflix VR app is now available to download on the Google Play store .

Additionally, HBO has also dropped two new Daydream-supported VR apps on the Google Play store, with new HBO NOW VR and HBO GO VR apps offering subscribers of those two services a virtual theatre to watch Westworld and other violence and nudity-laden shows in.

Get your own private Westworld screening room with HBO's VR apps.

With the exception of the Netflix VR app, which was already available to Gear VR users, these apps are aimed squarely at Daydream View owners and as such will only support that particular headset. With that said, we expect compatibility for other headsets to open up in the (hopefully not-too-distant) future.

Also worth noting – the Netflix VR app is separate to the regular Netflix app, so you’ll need to download the VR-specific app if you want to watch all of your favourite Netflix shows on a massive virtual screen within a luxury virtual environment.