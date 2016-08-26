Corsair's latest mechanical keyboards are basically light shows with USB ports

Corsair has announced that its new Lux range of mechanical keyboards are now on sale, with three different models available.

The keyboards comprise of the K70 Lux RGB (pictured above), K70 Lux, and K65 Lux RGB, which follow on from the previous K70 RGB, K70 and K65 models (note that the K70 RGB Rapidfire made our shortlist of the best gaming keyboards available).

So what's new with the Lux variants? As the name would suggest, the backlighting is now more impressive thanks to the use of an enhanced internal lighting controller, which allows for a greater level of color adjustment, as well as more patterns and effects (which can be easily selected via the Corsair Utility Engine software).

You get individual backlight controls for every key and a redesigned larger and more stylish looking key cap font, which has been crafted to better show off the backlighting.

Another new feature is USB pass-through, a neat convenience that allows users to hook up other peripherals like a mouse or headset via the keyboard.

Ghosting begone

Other benefits include integrated volume controls and media keys, a soft-touch wrist rest which can be detached, and 100% anti-ghosting technology to ensure none of your key presses are lost no matter how frantic your keyboard mashing might be.

All of the Lux keyboards come with these features, and the only differences are that the K65 is a tenkeyless model (i.e. with no number pad so it's more compact), and variations in the backlighting and switches.

The K70 Lux RGB is the top-end model priced at $160 (around £120) and as the name states it offers full RGB backlighting, along with a choice of red, brown or blue Cherry MX switches. The K70 Lux offers that same choice of switches but drops the RGB lighting, only offering red or blue backlighting and being priced at a cheaper $120 (around £90).

The tenkeyless K65 Lux RGB (pictured above) is $130 (around £100) and again boasts full RGB backlighting, although it's only available with one type of switch – the red Cherry MX. You can also get specially crafted FPS and MOBA keycap sets for all these keyboards.