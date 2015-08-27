5 ways AMD's powerful R9 Nano makes tiny gaming PCs exciting

AMD reckons the Mini-ITX spec hasn't got enough attention in recent years, with many gamers passing up on smaller boxes due to performance concerns.

To change how you think about mini gaming PCs, the company is launching the Radeon R9 Nano on September 10. A tiny graphics card that's barely bigger than a slice of bread, AMD's third Fiji GPU-based card is looking to make Nvidia's GTX 970 mini toast (...sorry).

AMD claims that the Nano, which packs 4GB of High-Bandwidth Memory (versus the 970's 4GB of VRAM) is 30% faster than the 970 when running certain titles.

It all adds up to an intriguing option if you're looking to to build a small form factor PC that packs the performance of full-sized rigs, but what else makes it tick? Click on to find out what else makes the R9 Nano an exciting card for small form factor fans.