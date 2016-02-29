Got a spare $3,000? Microsoft has opened HoloLens dev kit pre-orders

Microsoft has set up a webpage inviting developers to pre-order the developer version of its HoloLens headset, which is powered by an unspecified 32-bit Intel processor.

Essentially a Windows 10 computer worn on the head that allows for wire-free holographic computing without wires, cameras or any other devices, HoloLens will begin shipping to developers on March 30.

Announced on the Microsoft blog, HoloLens also features a custom-built "Microsoft Holographic Processing Unit (HPU)" which can recognize gestures and maps the wearer's surroundings in real-time.

It weighs 579 grams (1.2 pounds) and comes with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Communication options include Bluetooth 4.1 LE and 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and battery life is rated at between 2 - 3 hours of real-time use.

Future gazing

Its other specs sound suitably futuristic. HoloLens features see-through lenses (waveguides); two HD, 16:9 light engines; automatic pupillary distance calibration; 2.3 million total light points in holographic resolution and more than 2,500 radiants (light points per radian) in holographic density. Obviously.

And the cost? A cool $3,000 (around £2,160 or AU$4,202) if you're a US or Canada-based developer -- Microsoft is yet to announce when it will ship dev kits to other countries.

For that, you'll get the barebones setup including a HoloLens, carrying case, microfiber cloth, Bluetooth 4.1 clicker and replacement nose pieces.

Command and Conker

The kit is being bundled with a game called Young Conker that features the squirrel from 2001's Conker's Bad Fur Day, which came out for the N64.

It sees the titular character run around the room the wearer is located, battling enemies that emerge from behind furniture and objects. You can view the trailer below: