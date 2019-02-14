Canon confirms six further RF-mount lenses are in the works

Taken by the new Canon EOS RP? Or lucky enough to be using an EOS R already? However invested you are in the R system, you'll be pleased to learn that six further RF-mount lenses are on the way.

This means the company should have at least 10 RF lenses on the market by the end of 2019, having already announced four in September.

Each of the new lenses has been designed to satisfy the full-frame dimensions of the sensors inside the EOS R and EOS RP, and all but one of the new optics also bear the 'L' designation, which indicates superior optical performance and high-quality build.

The first lens, the RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 IS USM (pictured above), is an image-stabilized superzoom, whose 10x zoom range makes it an obvious choice for holidays and traveling.

This will be joined by the RF 85mm f/1.2L USM, a wide-aperture prime lens primarily intended for portraiture, while an RF 85mm f/1.2L USM DS variant, whose DS suffix indicates the presence of a Defocus Smoothing feature, will also be made available.

Image 1 of 6 Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM DS. Image Credit: Canon Image 2 of 6 Canon RF 85mm F1.2L USM. Image Credit: Canon Image 3 of 6 Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM. Image Credit: Canon Image 4 of 6 Canon RF 15-35mm F2.8L IS USM. Image Credit: Canon Image 5 of 6 Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM. Image Credit: Canon Image 6 of 6 Canon RF 24-240mm F4-6.3 IS USM. Image Credit: Canon

The fourth lens, the RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM, will join the existing RF 28-70mm f/2L USM and RF 24-105mm f/4L IS USM lenses in Canon's standard zoom portfolio, its USP being the presence of both a constant f/2.8 maximum aperture and an image stabilization system.

Meanwhile, those keen on landscapes, architecture and any other wide-angle applications will be happy to know that an RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM is also set for release, while the RF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS USM will provide sports, nature and event photographers with a suitable telephoto working range.

Canon has also released a roadmap (above) that shows how the lens system looks so far, although this doesn't offer any additional details on other forthcoming lenses.

As is fairly typical for such an announcement, there's no word on exactly when these lenses will be available, nor is there are indication of what kind of price they will command, but it's encouraging to see the line will be cater for a much broader range of users and applications over the next year.