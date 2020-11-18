Call of Duty updates are so large, Western Digital launched Black Ops Cold War branded storage

Western Digital has joined forces with Activision to release a special edition collection of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War-branded WD Black drives.

The CoD-themed hard drive lineup includes the WD Black P10 Game Drive, the WD Black P50 Game Drive and a special edition WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD.

According to Western Digital, the WD Black P10 Game Drive is aimed at those looking to expand the capacity of their console or PC by providing an extra 2TB of additional storage. Gamers will also receive 1,100 Call of Duty points for free with every purchase.

The special edition WD Black P50 is a 1TB hard drive that will equip gamers with “insanely high read speeds”, according to Western Digital, which means games should spend less time loading. People who buy this SSD will receive 2,400 Call of Duty points.

Finally, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Special Edition SN850 NVMe SSD is a high-performance drive designed to reduce load times and increase performance. Powered by PCIe 4, Western Digital promises this 2TB will deliver “smoother loading of applications." The company is also chucking in 2,400 Call of Duty points for free.

All three special edition hard drives will launch in December. The P10 Game Drive will retail for $109 (around £83, AU$150) the P50 Game Drive for $249.99 (£190, AU$340) , and the SN850 NVMe for $239.99 (£180, AU$330)

The launch of CoD-themed WD Black hard drives is somewhat apt, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War requires a heck of a lot of storage. It needs more than 130GB of space on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, and close to 100GB on the current-ten PS4 and Xbox One.

Via Wccftech