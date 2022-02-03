Best shows and movies like All of Us Are Dead: Kingdom, Train to Busan and more

Audio player loading…

Following the worldwide success of Netflix's Squid Game, the streaming giant is back with another South Korean genre show in the zombie-centric All of Us Are Dead, which is already the service's #1 trending series in many of its territories.

Of course, with Netflix's practice of releasing seasons all at once, there's a high chance that many viewers have already binged through the entirety of All of Us Are Dead, leaving them with a zombie-shaped void that needs to be filled.

It's with this in mind that we've taken the liberty of providing you with a list of shows and movies like All of Us Are Dead, each of which offers a uniquely Asian take on the zombie horror sub-genre. We know you're aware of US zombie offerings like The Walking Dead and Army of the Dead, so we won't trying to sell them to you.

Instead, you'll find that we've provided a carefully curated list of TV shows and movies that we believe offer a similar theme, setting or tone to All of Us Are Dead. Read on to find out more.

Best shows and movies like All of Us Are Dead

Train to Busan

2016's Train to Busan is one of the biggest movies to ever come out of South Korea, instantly becoming an iconic entry in the zombie sub-genre. The film follows Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), a father who is too focused on work to spend time with his daughter, Soo-an (Su-an Kim). Intended as a bonding exercise, Seok-woo takes Soo-an on a fast train from Seoul to Busan. Unfortunately for them, the zombie apocalypse begins during this trip, and now it's up to this absentee father to protect his daughter at all costs. Considered a landmark film in its homeland (it's even name-dropped in All of Us Are Dead), Train to Busan is a must-see film for fans of both zombie films and South Korean cinema.

#Alive

Prior to All of Us Are Dead, Netflix released another modern day zombie story in #Alive, an intense film in which lone video game live streamer Oh Joon-woo (Yoo Ah-in) remains trapped inside his apartment while a horrible zombie outbreak overcomes his city. Watching on in horror from his balcony, Oh Joon-woo begins to lose access to all utilities, including internet, phones and even water. How long can he survive on his own?

Kingdom

Now for an entirely different style of zombie show: Kingdom is yet another South Korean offering, this time set within the Joseon period, which lasted for hundreds of years until the Japanese occupation of Korea in 1910. Though it appears from the outset to be a period-set costume drama, Kingdom quickly turns to horror, imagining an alternate history in which a devastating plague spreads throughout the population, resulting in hordes of undead monsters. Now, it's up to Crown Prince Lee Chang (Ju Ji-Hoon) to somehow bring this plague to an end. Featuring stunning sets and locations, incredible costume design and excellent production values, Kingdom is a zombie epic unlike anything we've seen before. There are two seasons currently available, along with the standalone feature-length spin-off, Kingdom: Ashin of the North.

Sweet Home

What's this? Another South Korean genre offering from Netflix? Don't mind if we do! Sweet Home follows Cha Hyun-Su (Song Kang), a high schooler who must fend for himself following the death of his entire family in an accident. That's only the start of his problems, however, as the people in his apartment block begin transforming into blood-thirsty monsters. Now, Cha Hyun-Su is on a race against time to save the people who haven't turned. Though it gets a little bogged down in flashbacks at times, Sweet Home is a gory, intense show with great visual effects, inventive creatures and a story that will keep you invested all the way to the end.

One Cut of the Dead

Arguably the funniest zombie comedy since Shaun of the Dead, the excellent Japanese horror film One Cut of the Dead is a must-watch for fans of flesh-eaters. Made to appear as though it was shot in a single continuous take, One Cut of the Dead follows a low budget film crew who find themselves in the middle of a zombie outbreak. The worst part? Their insane director insists they keep shooting! Filled with some incredible twists and turns, we (and the filmmakers) recommend you skip the trailer and discover all of One Cut of the Dead's surprises on your own.

