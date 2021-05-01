Apple Music Hi-Fi tier could land alongside AirPods 3, bringing key advantage over Spotify

It seems as though Apple could be planning to spring a surprise when it launches the AirPods 3 : industry sources have claimed that a lossless, high-fidelity audio streaming tier is going to be added to Apple Music at the same time - but crucially, without a price hike.

That's according to Hits Daily Double (via MacRumors ), and while we can't verify the claims, it would make sense for Apple to add the option for users – back in February Spotify HiFi was announced, a lossless, CD-quality tier coming later this year.

While Hits Daily Double says Apple Music's new, higher-quality offering will be a new "tier", it also mentions it will be at the same $9.99 per month price as the current plan, which makes it sound as though the extra Hi-Fi quality is going to be a free upgrade for users.

Whatever the details of the new package, Apple is playing catch up – although Spotify hasn't launched its lossless, uncompressed audio streaming plan yet, you can sign up for such a plan on services like Deezer , Tidal , Qobuz and Amazon Music Unlimited .

But if Apple doesn't offer a price hike, that's going to be a real boon over its immensely-popular rival.

A treat for the ears

Apple Music streaming quality currently tops out at 256kbps AAC, and while that's very crisp and clear, it's still compressed – if you've got a high-end speaker set or pair of headphones, you'll be able to hear the difference in high-quality audio.

CD-quality audio (16-bit/44.1 kHz) is the equivalent of 1,411 kbps, while studio-quality audio (24-bit/192 kHz) is the equivalent of 9,216 kbps. That studio-quality level is available on Tidal, Qobuz and Amazon, though Deezer and Spotify (in the coming months) stick to CD quality.

Exactly where Apple Music Hi-Fi lands on the quality spectrum – and how much extra it might cost – remains to be seen. With the WWDC 2021 software showcase event coming up at the start of June , it would give Apple the perfect opportunity to announce the update.