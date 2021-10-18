AirPods 3 are here: everything you need to know

After years of speculation, the Apple AirPods 3 have finally been announced, with a host of new upgrades to help them compete with the best true wireless earbuds on the planet.

Picking up where the 2019 AirPods left off, the new AirPods 3 were announced at Apple's Unleashed event, where we were also treated to new colors for the Apple HomePod mini.

New features include support for Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking (like the AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max), adaptive EQ, and a longer battery life.

The third-gen AirPods cost $179 (about £130 / AU$240), and will be available to buy from next week.

The third-gen Apple AirPods are available to preorder now, and will officially go on sale "next week", according to the company - that's the week commencing October 25, though a firm date is yet to be announced.

AirPods 3 price

The Apple AirPods 3 (2021) cost $179, and while global pricing is yet to be announced, that works out at around £130 / AU$240.

That's pricier than the second-gen AirPods, which started at $159 / £159 / AU$249 with a standard charging case, going up to $199 / £199 / AU$319 if you opted for a wireless charging case when they launched in 2019.

However, Apple has now announced that the second-gen AirPods have been given a permanent price drop, and now cost $129 (about £90 / AU$170).

This is a developing story. Stayed tuned for more updates.