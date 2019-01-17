Amazon's new AI, robotics and space conference promises a glimpse of the future

Amazon is launching a new conference dedicated to AI, robotics and automation, with demonstrations, talks and workshops on the future of technology.

The conference is a follow-on from the company's MARS (Machine learning, Automation, Robotics and Space) event – an expenses-paid, invite-only affair where industry leaders could share their visions of the future over a glass or two of bubbly.

In fact, MARS was so discreet, it was almost completely secret until CEO Jeff Bezos decided to admit a small handful of reporters in 2018.

Science fiction to fact

The rebranded event, re:MARS, will be open to the public, with speakers from MIT, UC Berkeley, NASA and, of course, Amazon. Sign ups are now open here.

“We’re at the beginning of a golden age of AI," said Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in a statement on the new event's site. "Recent advancements have already led to invention that previously lived in the realm of science fiction – and we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible."

The new event, which will take place at the ARIA resort and casino in the Nevada desert on 4-7 June 2019, is designed for engineers, developers and business leaders, though Amazon adds in a footnote that astronauts will still get in free.

Via The Verge