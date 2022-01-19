Trending

Amazon's Lord of the Rings forges a title to rule us all

One does not simply glance over this show's title

A promotional image for Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings TV series
(Image credit: Amazon)
Amazon Studios has officially unveiled the title for its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series – and, given its ties to Sauron, it sounds very ominous indeed.

Revealed in a post on Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings Twitter account, the studio's live-action prequel series will now be known as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

A one-minute long teaser accompanied the title reveal, with a voice over recounting one of the most famous passages from J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy:

