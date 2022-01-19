Amazon's Lord of the Rings forges a title to rule us all

Audio player loading…

Amazon Studios has officially unveiled the title for its upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series – and, given its ties to Sauron, it sounds very ominous indeed.

Revealed in a post on Amazon Prime Video's Lord of the Rings Twitter account, the studio's live-action prequel series will now be known as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

A one-minute long teaser accompanied the title reveal, with a voice over recounting one of the most famous passages from J.R.R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings trilogy:

A new age begins September 2, 2022. Journey to Middle-earth with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. #LOTRonPrime #LOTR #LOTRROP pic.twitter.com/KWAokaVeWWJanuary 19, 2022 See more

Breaking...