11 must-see toys at the New York Toy Fair 2018

This year’s International Toy Fair at the Javits Center in New York City was full of nostalgia, with toy lines celebrating LEGO’s 60th anniversary, Mattel Hot Wheels’ 50th anniversary, and Marvel Studios’ 10-year anniversary.

But nostalgia aside, the tech toys on display were anything but retro. Some companies use cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) tech into their games; many others are teaching kids (and adults) how to code with awesome bots, without making it feel at all like learning.

We’re highlighting all of the connected toys to keep an eye on for this upcoming year for your kids, nieces and nephews — and we won’t tell anyone if you play around with them yourself first.