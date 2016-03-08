How to scan and digitize old photos

Digital photography is now part of everyday life, but most of us still have treasured collections of prints from film cameras stashed away in albums.

These old photographs can be easily damaged, and would be impossible to replace, so why not take a little time to preserve them? You can repair minor damage easily using free image-editing software, and if they are still in good condition you can make sure they stay that way.

Once your pictures are scanned and any damage is corrected, it's time to organise them in a way that makes sense to you – by date, location or event. Then you need to choose where to save them. It's good practice to keep several backups – we recommend an external hard drive (which are now quite affordable, even in large sizes) and an online service such as Flickr, which offers a generous amount of storage completely free.