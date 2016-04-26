The ultimate Android data recovery guide

It's a horrible feeling when you realise you've deleted something that was actually very important, but in today's tech-savvy, cloud-connected world those 1s and 0s aren't necessarily gone forever - you can sometimes bring digital files back from the grave if you know how to use a range of Android data recovery tools.

There's no 100% guarantee, though, and how you approach Android data recovery is going to depend on the apps you have installed and where your files were deleted from. We've organised this guide around types of data and introduce you to some of the best built-in and third-party data recovery tools for the job.