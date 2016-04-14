iPad Pro 9.7 tips and tricks

When Apple's original iPad Pro burst onto the scene, many of us were taken with the additional power, but the larger 12.9-inch body wasn't for everyone.

Thankfully for those of us who wanted the power of the iPad Pro but in a smaller form factor, Apple released the excellent iPad Pro 9.7 – and you can see what we like about the new device in our video review below.

The iPad Pro 9.7 isn't just the original iPad Pro shrunk down to a more palatable size; it also comes with some great new features. If you've just bought an iPad Pro 9.7, or you're considering it, then read on for our top tips and tricks for getting the most out of Apple's new tablet.