Jomsviking are an important part of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, but it's also incredibly easy to miss out on them completely, especially if you ignore your own settlement of Ravensthorpe.

They're basically the viking version of mercenaries, and as such are fearsome warriors. You'll need to know how to unlock them, what they do, and how to recruit more if you want Eivor's raids to go as smoothly as possible - which, when vikings are involved, is never really that smooth at all.

Unlock

How to unlock Jomsvikings in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Jomsvikings will become available once you build the Barracks, which is initially a big red tent on the shore of Ravensthorpe.

Thankfully, it only costs 200 supplies and 30 raw materials, and is available from the beginning of the game, without you needing to upgrade your settlement at all. It's cheap and readily available, and should therefore be one of the very first buildings you construct.

After this, interact with the viking standing outside the freshly constructed Barracks. Here, you'll be able to create your Jomsviking, which is done by randomizing.

You will be given a pre-designed character and randomly generated name, and cannot customize either of these, but can reroll as often as you like until you confirm.

Once confirmed, these features are set. You will also need to decide which weapons and armor to give your Jomsviking, but these can be changed as often as you like.

The Jomsviking has access to anything currently in Evior's arsenal, but think of it as a cloned arsenal, as Evior having a weapon equipped does not stop the Jomsviking, and vice versa.

Recruit

How to recruit Jomsvikings in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once created, you'll have this Jomsviking in your crew, along with a handful of other randomly generated vikings.

At this point, your Jomsviking will pop up in other players' games, where they can be recruited. Don't worry, your Jomsviking won't leave you if they get recruited. In fact, you'll even get paid 100 silver for every time it happens.

As for recruiting Jomsvikings of your own, this works in largely the same way. You will see them on the map, identified with the helmet symbol, and you will talk to them, seeing their name, who created them, and deciding if you like the look of them.

If you do, pay the 100 silver, the player who created it gets to keep that silver, and you have a new Jomsviking for your crew.

Use

What are Jomsvikings for in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Whether you just have your Jomsviking or have recruited several others, these characters will be members of your raiding party, adding some variety to the raids of the game. From the start of Season 1 in December, Jomsvikings will earn XP too.

You can recruit up to 100 Jomsvikings, but can only have six active in a raiding party at any one time, and you choose your six at the Barracks.

As well as the Jomsvikings, there are some story characters you can recruit as you clear their regions too. These characters can also join in raid parties, and have the added benefit of telling stories while you're on the longship.