Gent-Wevelgem live stream 2022: how to watch UCI cycling online from anywhere

Preparations for the Tour of Flanders begin in earnest on Sunday with the Gent–Wevelgem, a flat finishing sprinters classic that acts as a traditional warm-up. Read on as we explain how to get a 2022 Gent-Wevelgem live stream online and on TV, and watch the UCI cycling online wherever you are.

Speed kings such as Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet, Alexander Kristoff and John Degenkolb have all ended the men's race victorious in recent seasons, despite changes to the course that have seen more climbs added.

Jumbo-Visma rider Wout van Aert was last year's winner after making a dramatic surge from a seven-man group late on, and the Belgian is back again this year to defend his crown.

The starting line-up looks set to be a strong one, with Milan-Sanremo winner Matej Mohoric, Mads Pedersen and Tim Merlier and Dylan Groenewegen.

Marianne Vos (Team Jumbo-Visma) finished victorious in the 2021 Women's race in the sprint finish of a reduced peloton, seeing off the challenge of Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT).

Don't miss a moment of the action today - follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Gent-Wevelgem live stream and enjoy the UCI World Tour cycling wherever you are.

How to watch a FREE Gent-Wevelgem live stream online

Anyone in Belgium can watch a FREE Gent-Wevelgem live stream on Sporza, while cycling fans in France can get the race on L'Equipe without paying a cent.

And night owls in Australia can also watch for free, with full coverage on the Viceland channel and SBS's On Demand streaming service.

If you're a resident of Belgium, France or Australia and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Gent-Wevelgem but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Gent-Wevelgem live stream from anywhere

2022 Gent-Wevelgem live stream: how to watch online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Gent-Wevelgem coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. The network's live coverage joins the event at 2.15pm BST on Sunday afternoon. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch the Gent-Wevelgem 2022: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are a lucky bunch, as free Gent-Wevelgem coverage is available Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. That means you can live stream all of the action through the SBS On Demand service if you're not in front of a TV. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. If you've already got a subscription, you can also tune in via GCN+, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 for a year. But be warned - all of the action takes place late at night, with coverage beginning on the channel at 10.45pm AEDT so be prepared to lose a fair bit of sleep. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Gent-Wevelgem 2022: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Gent-Wevelgem with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. It's an early start in the US, with the men's race set to begin at 4.50am ET, while the women get underway at 7.50am ET. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

