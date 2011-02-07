How To Recover Passwords in Mac OS X with Keychain Access

There's nothing worse than being in a hurry and not remembering your password. Fortunately, with Mac OS X’s built-in password manager, you can easily recover those lost passwords without having to bother with the password reset debacle. Use Keychain Access to search for and retrieve any saved password.



To get started, open the Keychain Access app (located in /Applications/Utilities). This is the built-in password manager for Mac OS X. When you save passwords in applications like Mail and Safari, this is where you can access them.



You will be prompted to enter your Mac OS X user credentials to authenticate. Once entered, click the Allow button to continue.



Your password will then be visible in the login item detail pop up, allowing you to write it down or copy it in plain text to paste into the website it belongs to.





Follow this article’s author, Cory Bohon on Twitter.