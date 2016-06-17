Advanced Windows 10 tips and tricks

Windows 10 is designed for getting stuff done, whether it's writing documents, sending emails or editing pictures. In fact, it will do most things you ask of it, getting your work done in the best way possible, as well as including many improvements to productivity, allowing you to access things faster and easier than ever before.

However, that's not to say it can't be improved further – the default settings in Windows 10 are designed for the majority of people, but everyone's needs are unique.

You can make Windows 10 better suited to your particular needs with just a few simple tweaks. In this tutorial we're going to show you how to do just that, so you'll get things done faster and smarter.