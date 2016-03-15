How to disable Windows 10 notifications

Windows 10 notifications can be very useful sometimes – they warn us of upcoming events, such as appointments in the calendar, new emails that arrive throughout the day and it even tells us if our Windows machine needs some kind of maintenance or app action that we may have forgotten to carry out.

But other times you just want to focus your attention on one task, and when you've got Windows reminding you of dozens of emails that need checking or some other event, it can get in the way of what you want to do. Luckily, it's easy to take care of notifications and minimise their impact on your life.