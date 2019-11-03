The best camera sales and prices for Black Friday 2019

Finding the right camera can be a hard task with so many different models and brands that all come with a hefty price tag. To help you navigate through all the different categories, we've put together a list of the best cameras sales and prices that are currently going on. We've included top brands in each category that include Canon, Nikon, and Panasonic to name a few.

The different camera categories that we've included in our roundup are compact digital cameras, action cameras, mirrorless cameras, enthusiast DSLR cameras, beginner DSLR cameras, and 360-degree cameras. Each category will have a list of different brands and prices so you'll be able to pick the best camera for your needs and budget.

The best Black Friday camera deals and prices

While there are plenty of current offers that you can shop below, you can also look forward to massive discounts during next month's November sale event. Our Black Friday 2019 guide has all the top sales in one place so make sure to bookmark the page as we'll be continuously updating it.

Compact digital cameras

Once known as point-and-shoot cameras, compact cameras have become so much more than simple snapshot machines. These days, you will find a bevy of features to give you reason to put down your phone and put one of these cameras in your pocket, where they are still designed to fit. Of course, you probably don't want to empty your pockets of cash in the process, so below we've rounded up the best deals on some of our favorite compact cameras.

Action cameras

Whether you're an avid extreme sports enthusiast or simply like taking photos while biking or scuba diving, an action camera is the way to go. These rugged, waterproofed cameras are designed to take on the go. Of course, you don't want to spend more than you have to for such features. Luckily, we've rounded up the best deals on some of our favorite action cameras below.

Mirrorless cameras

As the name denotes, a mirrorless camera is without a reflex mirror to project light to the optical viewfinder. As such, mirrorless cameras are often much more compact than their DSLR counterparts, a real plus if you want to be able to take great pictures wherever you might be. Indeed, these cameras are a real step up from shooting on your phone and most point-and-shoots. Plus, there's the advantage of being able to change lenses when it's needed. We've rounded up the best deals on some of our favorite mirrorless cameras below so you can be sure to get a great price.

Enthusiast DSLR cameras

If you've gotten serious about photography, then chances are you're going to want a serious camera. Classified as enthusiast or professional cameras, these are cameras with advanced technology and better lenses and sensors. As you might suspect, they don't come cheap. But, that doesn't mean you have to necessarily pay top dollar. Below, we've rounded up the best prices on some of the best cameras money can buy, so you can still get a deal.

Beginner DSLR cameras

Whether you're are a burgeoning photographer or simply want to take better photographs without dropping a lot of cash, this category of beginner or entry level DSLR cameras is for you. You may very well still be surprised by how good your new camera's photos look compared to what you've been shooting on your phone. To help you with your selection, we've rounded up the best prices on some of our favorites below.

360-degree cameras

The latest advancement in camera technology, 360-degree cameras allow you to take photographs that capture your view from every angle. This is usually done by utilizing two back-to-back fisheye lenses. Whether or not such panoramic photos are worth the extra money is up to you, but to find you get the best camera at the best price, we've rounded up a selection of deals on our favorites below.