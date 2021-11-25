IONOS's Black Friday sale includes a $0.50/month web hosting package

The deals have not stopped rolling in this Black Friday and web hosting providers have pulled out all the stops to make this year the best one for deals.

With just a few hours to go till it’s officially Black Friday, 1&1 IONOS has gone the extra mile to bring you what could arguably be labeled as the most affordable web hosting plan to date.

Right now (and until November 30), you will be able to host as many websites as you please for just $0.50 per month for 12 months before the price returns to $10/month.

For the next five days, IONOS has slashed its Business plan by 50%, which includes unlimited storage and websites, unlimited databases (MariaDB or MySQL), a professional email, a free domain for one year and enhanced CPU and RAM resources.

Get 50% off IONOS web hosting

This Black Friday, bag yourself top quality web hosting for as little as $0.50 per month, which includes unlimited websites and storage.

Black Friday IONOS website builder deals

If the web host deal wasn’t enough, IONOS has also cut the price of its website builder plan, too. For a limited time only, you’ll be able to indulge in a website builder for as little as $1 per month for the first 12 months.

Their starter plan includes a free domain for the year, a professional email and customizable templates with pre-built sections, designs and colors.

IONOS website builder starter plan | $5 $1

Build a website with full design freedom for a dollar a month for 12 months, and enjoy a free domain as well as an SSL certificate that encrypts data transmitted to and from your website.

Why is this a great deal?

To start, 1&1 IONOS is now Europe's largest web hosting provider, hosting more than 12 million domains in its data centers around the world.

The 1&1 IONOS Website Builder plan isn't just the company's regular shared hosting with PrestaShop pre-installed. It's a full-featured service that works for everyone from web store beginners to big established businesses, with catalogues of up to a million products. It also enables the ability to sell on Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Instagram and more.

If you have your eye on the hosting provider’s Plus and Pro website builder plans, you’ll get to utilize IONOS’ multilingual website feature for just $5 and $10 per month.

Best of all, if you are not happy with your Black Friday purchase, IONOS gives you 30 days to get your full money back.