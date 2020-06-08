Xiaomi teases the Mi Band 5, showing off the cheap fitness tracker's design

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been receiving more buzz than most cheap fitness trackers, with plentiful leaks and rumors for several months now, and now we've seen the first official details about the device.

This information comes via Xiaomi itself, which posted a picture of the upcoming Mi Band 5 - four of them to be precise - showing the different band color variants it'll come in, as well as teasing some of the features. The picture was posted on a Xiaomi Weibo page, which also shared the date for the China launch event

- June 11, which we already knew.

This isn't the first Mi Band 5 image Xiaomi has leaked, but it does tell us a lot more, as the previous pictures showed the band with the screen off, and in only one color.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 design

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

It seems the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will come in green, red, yellow and black strap colors, where the Mi Band 4 was only available in black in most regions. The body of the device will always be black, though.

The Mi Band 5 faces shown also hint at features the upcoming device will bring. There's a timer (which previous Mi Band wearables had), menstrual cycle tracking, elliptical, yoga and rope skipping fitness modes, and NFC payment (Xiaomi Mi Band devices previously had this, but only on versions released in China).

That's an impressive complement of features for a fitness tracker that'll likely cost a lot less than your Garmin, Fitbit or Apple Watch device, and rumors suggest those are just the tip of the iceberg, with more fitness features to be announced.

As mentioned, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch date is set for June 11 in China, and while we likely won't find out the worldwide release date or pricing, we'll at least find out all the features the fitness tracker is set to bring, as well as likely its size and weight. We'll be reporting on the launch event, so stay tuned for all the details.