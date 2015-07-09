Samsung and Apple bag 9 nominations each in T3 Awards shortlist

The UK's finest technology awards has reached the shortlist stage, with the T3 Awards narrowing down the candidates for the gadget gongs of 2015.

In a stellar year, Apple and Samsung's annual hostilities continue with the two tech behemoths competing with nine different nominations, including the flagship Gadget of the Year award.

The exciting worlds of VR and wearable are well represented - with the likes of the Apple Watch, Gear VR and HTC Vive all likely to be capturing headlines for years to come.

TechRadar, like T3 published by Future Publishing, is a media sponsor for the Awards which will be unveiled at a glittering event at the London's Connaught Rooms on 17 September.

Cast your vote now!

And you can still decide who gets to climb up on stage and celebrate with an award by casting your votes at http://www.t3.com/awards.

T3 magazine's editor, Rob Carney, says, "This has been a massive and hugely exciting year for tech.

"With a hand-picked panel of expert judges and T3's tech-savvy readers deciding the finalists, the T3 Awards truly recognise the greats in the technology world. It's a fantastically varied shortlist with wearables being a real stand-out trend.

"The voting process always brings up some great debate amongst the judges, and the votes historically throw many a curve ball! It's going to be an interesting year."

The shortlist

Gadget of the Year

Apple iPad Air 2

Apple Watch

DJI Phantom 3 Pro

Fitbit Charge HR

Garmin Forerunner 920 XT

HTC One M9

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung Gear VR

Canon EOS 7D Mark II

GoPro Hero 4 Black

Gaming Product of the Year

HTC Vive

Microsoft Xbox One

Oculus Rift Crescent Bay

Razer Blade

Samsung Gear VR

Sony Playstation 4

Phone of the Year

HTC One M9

Apple iPhone 6

Samsung Galaxy S6

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge

Sony Xperia Z3 Compact

LG G4

TV of the Year

LG EC970V

LG UF9400

Panasonic CX850

Panasonic CX400

Samsung JS9500

Sony X9000C

The Entertainment Award

Amazon Instant Video

BBC iPlayer

Google Chromecast

Netflix

Sky Go

Spotify

Laptop or Tablet of the Year

Apple iPad Air 2

Apple MacBook Pro Retina

Dell XPS 13

Microsoft Surface Pro 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S

Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet

Camera of the Year

Canon EOS 7D Mark II

GoPro Hero 4 Black

Nikon D3300

Olympus OM-D E-M5 II

Samsung NX1

Sony FDR-X1000V 4K Action Camera

Brand of the Year

Apple

Google

LG

Microsoft

Samsung

Tesla

The Home Technology Award

Honeywell Voice Thermostat

Dyson Humidifier

Philips Hue

Smarter Kettle

Withings Home

Works With Nest

Design Innovation

Apple MacBook

Apple Watch

Devialet Phantom

Dolby Atmos

Microsoft Holo Lens

Monster iSport Wireless SuperSlim

The Sound Award

Arcam Solo Soundbar





NAIM Mu-so

Monitor Audio A100

Sennheiser Momentum Wireless

Wearable Technology of the Year

Apple Watch

Fitbit Charge HR

Garmin Forerunner 920 XT

LG G Watch Urbane

Moto 360

Basis Peak

Car of the Year

Audi R8 e-tron

BMW i8

Jaguar XE

Tesla Models S P85D

Toyota Mirai

VW Golf GTE