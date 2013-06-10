Apple, Xbox One and PS4 all make it a Magnificent Monday

A few times a year we are lucky enough to get a night in tech that make everybody sit up and notice - traditionally they include Apple's iPhone and iPad launches and Samsung's Galaxy S announcements.

But on this Magnificent Monday we are getting not two but three major reveals from a triumvirate of the world's tech leviathans, and we couldn't be more excited.

In the San Francisco corner of this tech super slam is Apple - its WWDC 2013 keynote promises some major announcements. It kicks off at 10am PT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST.

Not only are we expecting to see the latest version of its operating system for iPhone and iPad, a redesigned and overhauled iOS 7, we also expect a look at Mac's OS X update, OS X 10.9, and potentially new Macbook Pros and Mac Pros.

Apple's WWDC - big news on the way

But the headliner may well prove to be a new service - with the much vaunted iRadio arriving to bring's Apple's music offering into an era where Spotify and Pandora have begun to eat into the old hand iTunes.

Even as Apple is announcing its latest kit, the tech world's attention will be flitting over to Las Vegas and the E3 2013 keynote from Microsoft which kicks off at 9.30am PT / 5.30pm BST / 2.30am AEST.

We're hoping the event will reveal much, much more about what the Xbox One will be bringing to our living rooms.

Microsoft's Xbox One at E3 2013

The focus, after what can only be described as vitriolic response to the tech- and services-heavy Xbox One reveal, will thankfully be on gaming and what titles will be vying to attract the world to the Microsoft gaming world.

A few hours later at 6pm PT / 2am BST / 11am AEST, we'll see what Sony has got up its sleeve as we get our first proper glimpse at the PS4. In what proved to be the complete opposite of Microsoft's approach, Sony gave us a lot of gaming glimpses when it announced the PS4 but very little hardware.

Sony at E3 2013

In fact, in what has to be one of the most bizarre steps in recent tech history, Sony decided to keep the actual console out of sight, showing us the controller but not the box that will be sat under our television.

Poor old Nintendo's Wii U will not be a part of Magnificent Monday, so we will not get the chance to compare all three of the big guns, but given the lack of impact from the Japanese giant's latest offering it's probably better that its on its own on Tepid Tech Tuesday where at least it gets a chance to have an impact.

With a bit of luck this will be a date that offers up some new innovations that will still be meaningful in the tech world in five year's time.

Until the announcements are made we're not really going to know which of Magnificent Monday's big three bags itself the most headlines, but the anticipation is a big part of the fun.