Wireless earbuds deals: big discounts on the Beats Powerbeats Pro

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are among the best wireless earbuds in the world – and right now, they're subject to some incredible discounts in the US and the UK.

If you're in the US, you can get these workout-friendly wireless earbuds for just $169.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, a price cut of $80 compared to their original $249.99 RRP.

Meanwhile, UK readers can get their hands on the Powerbeats Pro for £149 at John Lewis, saving you £70 on the Beats earbuds. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Powerbeats Pro prices in your region.)

Bear in mind, that both of these deals only apply to select color variants, so make sure you double check the price before you head to checkout.

Today's best Powerbeats Pro deals

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $80 – For those looking for fitness-inspired wireless earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro are on sale at Best Buy for $169.99. You're scrapping noise cancellation in favor of fantastic comfort and an ear grip design that ensures your buds will never slip out during even the most intense of workouts. This deal applies to the red and green color variants.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 – Looking for more color options? You can get the same discount at Amazon, and it includes the ivory, black, pink, blue, and navy variants.

Powerbeats Pro true wireless earbuds: £219.95 £149 at John Lewis

Save £70 – You can also save big on the Powerbeats Pro in the UK, with £70 off the earbuds at John Lewis. Bear in mind however, that this deal only applies to the moss green and spring yellow color variants.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro deliver a powerful, balanced sound with dynamic range and noise isolation. Built for athletes, the true wireless earbuds are sweat and water-resistant and feature adjustable, secure-fit earhooks for lightweight, all-day comfort.

They provide an impressive nine hours of battery life, and each earbud has full volume and track controls, so you don't need your device to adjust your music.



While a new model may be on the cards – the so-called Powerbeats Pro 2 – the original true wireless Beats headphones are still well worth buying, particularly at this price.

Saying that, if you need your buds to come with noise cancellation, be sure to check out models like the AirPods Pro and the Sony WF-1000XM3; pricier than the Beats, these buds are capable of blocking out annoying environmental sound, letting you listen to your music in peace.

Not in the US / UK? Check out the best Beats Powerbeats Pro prices in your region below: