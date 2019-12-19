When is The Mandalorian episode 8 released on Disney Plus?

Sign up to Disney Plus Want to try Disney Plus with a free 7-day trial? Click here if you live in the US, Canada or The Netherlands. In Australia or New Zealand? Click here.

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian – episode 8 – on Disney Plus? The season finale of the Star Wars TV series is upon us, and while the show normally arrives every Friday, it's skipping Friday December 20, because Chapter 7 was released on Wednesday December 18. You'll be able to see it next Friday on Disney Plus.

This change is almost certainly to avoid clashing with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which has launched in most territories already. Since when is too much Star Wars a bad thing?

We can also help you on how to watch The Mandalorian, if you're wondering how you can start binging it. Below, find out when exactly The Mandalorian episode 8 is on Disney Plus, and confirmation that The Mandalorian season 2 is in the works.

Let's find out when you'll next see Baby Yoda again...

When is the next episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus?

The next episode of The Mandalorian, episode 8, releases on Disney Plus on December 27, which is a Friday. That's when you can stream it in the US, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand, which are all the territories where you can currently get Disney Plus. Episodes arrive at around midnight PT, although that exact time can change.

If you're based in the US and can't wait for more Baby Yoda, then, you'll be staying up late.

The Mandalorian season one release schedule

Episodes of the Star Wars TV series normally release on a Friday, and episode 8 is no exception. It's just skipping a week.

There are eight episodes in total for season one. Here's the official confirmed release schedule from Disney:

Episode one: Out now

Episode two: Out now

Episode three: Out now

Episode four: Out now

Episode five: Out now

Episode six: Out now

Episode seven: Out now

Episode eight: December 27

When is The Mandalorian season one finale?

As explained above, the season one finale of The Mandalorian arrives on Disney Plus on December 27. Between this show, Jedi: Fallen Order and The Rise of Skywalker, you can pretty much fill this holiday season with as much Star Wars as you like.

The Mandalorian season 2 is filming now

The Mandalorian season 2 is already underway, and it's been filming since at least mid-November. It'll likely release late next year or in early 2021, if they're filming it this early.