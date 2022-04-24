What time is Moon Knight episode 5 released on Disney Plus?

Audio player loading…

Are you excited for Moon Knight episode 5? You should be.

After the surreal, mind-bending events that took occurred in episode 4, we're sure you can't wait for the Marvel Phase 4 project's next instalment. If you're still baffled by what happened in Moon Knight's last episode, you'll want to check out our ending explainer and chat with executive producer Grant Curtis for more information.

But we digress – you're here to find out when Moon Knight episode 5 will air on Disney Plus. Below, we'll run you through the exact release date and time for the superhero show's next entry. We've catered for audiences across numerous world regions, too, so you shouldn't have to do much (if any) time zone conversions to work out ahead of Moon Knight's fifth episode landing on your TV or computer screen.

Additionally, we've provided you with a full release schedule for Moon Knight's six-episode run. We're in the show's final act now, so you won't need it for much longer, but it's still handy to have at this stage of proceedings.

So, what are you waiting for? Read on to find out when we'll be reunited with Marc, Steven, and the rest of the Moon Knight gang.

Don't fret, Marc – Moon Knight episode 5 is on its way. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Moon Knight episode 5 will be released on Disney Plus on Wednesday, April 27 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST / 12:30 PM IST / 5PM AEST.

US audiences will need to stay up late (or get up really early) if they wish to watch Moon Knight episode 5 as soon as it's released. Meanwhile, UK Marvel fans might have enough time to catch it before they start work or head to school. You know, if you're working remotely or wish to see it before traveling to school.

Indian viewers should be able to sneak episode 5 in during their lunchbreak, while Australian and New Zealand fans will have to wait until the working day is done.

No matter where you'll be watching Moon Knight episode 5 in the world, you'll definitely want to take precautions before you stream it. There are bound to be numerous spoilers circulating on social media (and on various websites) post-release, and you wouldn't want any of them to be ruined ahead of time.

Our advice? Mute hashtags and words including #MoonKnight, #MoonKnightepisode5, and #MoonKnightspoilers on Twitter and company ahead of time. Alternatively, stay off social media until you've watched the show's fifth episode. That way, you'll be safe. Unlike Marc and Steven, who still need to escape that supposed psychiatric hospital that they were trapped in during episode 4.

How many Moon Knight episodes will be released? Full launch schedule

Tawaret may have a big role to play in Moon Knight episodes 5 and 6. (Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney Plus)

Here's the full release schedule for Moon Knight on Disney Plus:

Moon Knight episode 1 – Wednesday, March 30 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, March 30 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 2 – Wednesday, April 6 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, April 6 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 3 – Wednesday, April 13 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, April 13 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 4 – Wednesday, April 20 (available to stream now)

– Wednesday, April 20 (available to stream now) Moon Knight episode 5 – Wednesday, April 27

– Wednesday, April 27 Moon Knight episode 6 – Wednesday, May 4

As we mentioned in our introduction, there aren't many Moon Knight episodes left – two, to be exact. That's surreal to say in itself, as it feels like the Disney Plus show has only just got going.

It's been a wild ride for Marc/Steven, Layla, Arthur and MCU fans., but all good things must come to an end eventually. Thankfully, we do have two episodes left to go, and we expect them to be intriguing and explosive affairs. Oh, and according to Marvel insider Amit Chaudhari, Moon Knight episode 5 has a 47-minute runtime. So there's still a fair chunk of Moon Knight left to catch.

