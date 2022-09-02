What time is House of the Dragon episode 3 released on HBO Max?

Audio player loading…

House of the Dragon episode 3's release date is fast approaching. The next installment in the hit fantasy show will be with us on Sunday, September 4 – but we suspect you will want to know the exact time that it'll arrive on your platform of choice.

Below, we'll explain when the Game of Thrones prequel series will be available to watch on HBO Max. Well, for those who live in territories where HBO's streaming service exists, anyway. Viewers who live in world regions where HBO Max isn't available, though, shouldn't worry, as we'll reveal where and when you can catch House of the Dragon's next episode in your nation.

Additionally, you'll find a complete breakdown of when every House of the Dragon episode will be available to watch. Make sure you bookmark this page, then, so you can see when episodes four through 10 will be made available on HBO Max and elsewhere. After all, you'll need to fit your viewings in around another epic fantasy series – The Rings of Power, Amazon's Lord of the Rings series that just launched on Prime Video – from now on.

Here, then, is when House of the Dragon episode 3 will roar its way onto HBO Max.

When will House of the Dragon episode 3 come to HBO Max?

Here's when you can catch up with Princess Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon episode 3. (Image credit: Ollie Upton/HBO)

House of the Dragon episode 2 will be released on HBO Max on Sunday, September 4 at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT.

For those keeping track, that's the same time as the previous two episodes were released. However, audiences who live in territories outside of Eastern and Pacific time zones won't be able to stream it on that date or at that time. So, when can you?

Where can I watch House of the Dragon in the UK and non-US territories?

House of the Dragon episode 3 looks like it'll be an action-packed affair. (Image credit: Gary Moyes/HBO)

Here's where and when you can stream the next episode of the epic fantasy HBO Max show in non-US territories:

Australia – Monday, September 5 at 11 AM AEST on Foxtel

– Monday, September 5 at 11 AM AEST on Foxtel Canada – Sunday, September 4 at 6 PM ET on Crave

– Sunday, September 4 at 6 PM ET on Crave Germany – Monday, September 5 at 3 AM CST on Sky Germany

– Monday, September 5 at 3 AM CST on Sky Germany India – Monday, September 5 at 6:30 AM IST on Disney Plus Hotstar

– Monday, September 5 at 6:30 AM IST on Disney Plus Hotstar Israel – Monday, September 5 at 4 AM IST on Cellcom

– Monday, September 5 at 4 AM IST on Cellcom Italy – Monday, September 5 at 3 AM CST on Sky Italy

– Monday, September 5 at 3 AM CST on Sky Italy Japan – Monday, September 5 at 10 AM JST on U-NEXT

– Monday, September 5 at 10 AM JST on U-NEXT Latin America – Sunday, September 4 at 9 PM ET on HBO Max

– Sunday, September 4 at 9 PM ET on HBO Max New Zealand – Monday, September 5 at 1 PM NZST on Sky SoHo

– Monday, September 5 at 1 PM NZST on Sky SoHo Portugal – Monday, September 5 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max

– Monday, September 5 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max Scandinavian nations – Monday, September 5 at 3 AM CST on HBO Max

– Monday, September 5 at 3 AM CST on HBO Max Spain – Monday, September 5 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max

– Monday, September 5 at 2 AM WST on HBO Max Switzerland – Monday, September 5 at 3 AM CST on RTS

– Monday, September 5 at 3 AM CST on RTS United Kingdom – Monday, September 5 at 2 AM BST on Sky Atlantic

House of the Dragon: full release schedule

Curious to know when future House of the Dragon episodes will drop in your country? Read on.

For those who don't live in the US, Canada, or Latin America: new episodes will land in your nation on a different day. House of the Dragon episode 3 will be released on Sunday, September 4 in North America, but it won't launch until Monday, September 5 in the UK and Europe, and so on.

House of the Dragon episode 1 – Sunday, August 21 (available now)

– Sunday, August 21 (available now) House of the Dragon episode 2 – Sunday, August 28 (available now)

– Sunday, August 28 (available now) House of the Dragon episode 3 – Sunday, September 4

– Sunday, September 4 House of the Dragon episode 4 – Sunday, September 11

– Sunday, September 11 House of the Dragon episode 5 – Sunday, September 18

– Sunday, September 18 House of the Dragon episode 6 – Sunday, September 25

– Sunday, September 25 House of the Dragon episode 7 – Sunday, October 2

– Sunday, October 2 House of the Dragon episode 8 – Sunday, October 9

– Sunday, October 9 House of the Dragon episode 9 – Sunday, October 16

– Sunday, October 16 House of the Dragon episode 10 – Sunday, October 23

