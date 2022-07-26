We just got our first look at Fitbit’s next fitness smartwatches

Audio player loading…

We just got our best look yet at Fitbit’s next two fitness-focused smartwatches thanks to some new product images.

The fitness tech brand is apparently set to release an all-new Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 sometime in the not-too-distant future based on images found by 9to5Google (opens in new tab) that were released publicly by a regulatory agency.

The Versa 4, the more mainstream and likely cheaper of the two, doesn’t look all that different from its predecessor. Its design once again it appears to lack an ECG sensor, an electrocardiogram sensor that can detect irregular heart rhythms which has so far been exclusive to Fitbit’s Sense lineup.

The front and back of the Fitbit Versa 4 (Image credit: Fitbit / 9to5Google)

The images also suggest it’ll still have GPS, will be waterproof up to 50m, and will have a microphone so you can use voice controls and activate snore detection. Most interestingly though is that rather than gaining new features it’s losing one.

Unless Fitbit has come up with a new method for temperature tracking, then the Fitbit Versa 4 seems to be completely lacking the feature, according to 9to5Google.

The Sense 2 has received a few more changes than the Versa 4 did, though many of them will be fairly minor.

Design-wise it looks fairly similar to the original Fitbit Sense, albeit with a previously-rumored tactile button and sensor placement. The original Sense’s button wasn’t actually a proper button, as when pressed it didn’t push into the watch and instead just vibrated in response to touch – but Fitbit has changed this on the Sense 2. Based on the images it looks like it’ll be an actual moving component this time around.

Additionally, the ECG sensor built into the watch's casing also looks to have changed. Rather than being a ring that goes around the watch, it’s now set underneath the outer edges of the display. Hopefully, this won’t impact performance at all, but we’ll have to try it out to know for sure.

The front and back of the Fitbit Sense 2 (Image credit: Fitbit / 9to5Google)

Last but not least, as spotted by 9to5Google, the watch’s underside rear sensor array has had an update. It’s not yet clear if the new design facilitates any new functions or just makes it better at doing what the Sense was already capable of. Interestingly, the Versa 4 seems to have had no changes made to its array. Coupled with the loss of temperature tracking, this lack of technology updates could be an attempt to reduce the Versa's price, to distinguish the Fitbit Sense 2 as the "premium" option.

There’s no word on when Fitbit will say anything more official about the Versa 4 and Sense 2, although some leaks theorize it'll be September based on previous launches. With these images now out in the open, Fitbit will likely want to make an announcement soon to take back control of the narrative, but we’ll have to wait and see.