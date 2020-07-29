How to watch Vuelta a Burgos 2020: live stream the cycling stage race from anywhere

The Vuelta a Burgos is under way in Spain - and with 15 UCI WorldTour teams riding in the previously humble ProSeries event, it's effectively become the first major stage race of the 2020 cycling restart. Stars like Mark Cavendish (Bahrain-McLaren), Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step), and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) are all on their bikes this week as they look to prepare for this weekend's Strade Bianche - the first official WorldTour race since the global sporting shutdown earlier in the year. Don't miss a second of the calf-shredding action - follow our guide as we explain how to get a Vuelta a Burgos live stream and watch cycling online this week.

Free Vuelta a Burgos live stream La Vuelta a Burgos takes place July 28-August 1 and anyone in Spain can watch every stage of the race for FREE via national broadcaster RTVE. The next best cycling live stream option is subscription service FloBikes in North America. Read on for more details - including why installing ExpressVPN could be the key to ditching cable TV forever.

Comprised of five stages and totalling 796km, the Vuelta a Burgos winds it way through Spain's Basque Country heartland and features two climbing days, two sprinting days - and one very dramatic summit finish at Las Lagunas de Neila on Saturday. Typically a warm-up to the more prestigious Vuelta a Espana, the 2020 Vuelta a Burgos is unlike any other iteration of the race, boasting not only a world-class field but also a raft of unprecedented health and safety measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how the race breaks down across all five days:

Stage 1: Tuesday, July 28 - Catedral de Burgos to Mirador del Castillo (157km)

Stage 2: Wednesday, July 29 - Castrojeriz to Villadiego (168km)

Stage 3: Thursday, July 30 - Sargentes de la Lora to Picón Blanco (150km)

Stage 4: Friday, July 31 - Gumiel de Izán to Roa de Duero (163km)

Stage 5: Saturday, August 1 - Covarrubias to Lagunas de Neila (158km)

Austrian rider Felix Großhartner of Bora–Hansgrohe leads the pack after the first stage, with his late attack on Tuesday enough to see him finish ahead of rivals João Almeida and Alejandro Valverde. But we've only just scratched the surface of this week's cycling drama in Spain, with temperatures in the Basque region likely to clear the 40° C (100° F) mark over the next few days - just in time for the calf-shredding Picón Blanco climb.

Don't miss another second of the action - read on as we explain where to find the best 2020 Vuelta a Burgos live stream this week. Watch the cycling online with the help of our detailed guide.

How to watch the Vuelta a Burgos from outside your country

Below, you'll find details of how to watch a Vuelta a Burgos live stream in selected countries around the world - including some great FREE viewing options.

However, if you're outside of your country of residence, you'll likely find it impossible to watch the same feed you would normally use to watch cycling at home. This is because of geo-blocking - pesky internet borders that restrict certain streaming services to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a simple and completely legal solution to this common conundrum. Utilising a VPN (Virtual Private Network) will let you virtually shift the IP address of your device to anywhere in the world - thereby letting you transport your digital self back to the country where your streaming service of preference is available.

Save 50% and get 3-months FREE with this ExpressVPN deal

VPNs are actually surprisingly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you an extra layer of security when you surf the web and conduct transactions online. There are lots of options when it comes to this kind of software, but after extensive testing, we've yet to find one that's better than our #1 pick ExpressVPN.

How to watch a FREE Vuelta a Burgos 2020 live stream in Spain

Cycling fans in Spain are the luckiest in the world when it comes to watching a Vuelta a Burgos live stream, as all of this week's action is being shown on free-to-air national TV network RTVE and, more specifically, its Teledeporte sports channel.

You don't have to be in front of a TV to watch the race, either, as RTVE offers live streams of all of its channels online. The site probably isn't going to win any web design awards anytime soon, but we've tested it out and can confirm it works with devices located in Spain - you don't even have to register or log-in!

If you're unable to watch it from abroad, that's likely because you're away from home and therefore subject to geo-blocking restrictions.

Free Vuelta a Burgos coverage starts on Teledeporte at around 3pm local time (CEST) every day this week and runs through Saturday, August 1 - when the race concludes and attention turns to the Strade Bianche.

How to watch La Vuelta a Burgos: live stream cycling in the US

Outside of Spain, cycling fans in the US have it best when it comes to watching a Vuelta a Burgos live stream today. That's because dedicated cycling streaming service FloBikes is based in North America and anyone who resides on the continent can take advantage of its comprehensive coverage - and anyone who doesn't will be locked out by default. The exception to the rule is if you're a US (or Canadian) resident travelling abroad. When this is the case, you're well within your rights to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to relocate your device back to America, thereby regaining access to streaming services like FloBikes and many others. Live Vuelta a Burgos coverage starts on FloBikes at 9am ET/6am PT every day through Saturday, August 1, and the service costs $30 a month or $150 for a year of top-tier cycling races.

How to watch Vuelta a Burgos 2020: live stream cycling in other countries all over the world

Typically, Eurosport is the place to watch cycling in most European countries - but it seems to have missed out on the Vuelta a Burgos 2020.

Instead, 2020 Vuelta a Burgos TV and live stream coverage is available on a country-by-country basisi - so you can watch the race on L'Equipe TV in France, Proximus in Belgium, and Ziggo Sport in the Netherlands.

Noticeably absent is the UK, but anyone on the British Isles from about needn't worry - as per our guide above, all you need to do is download a VPN and you'll instantly be privy to the same streaming coverage you would watch in your country of residence.

Alternatively, the official Vuelta a Burgos website also hosts a live stream of the race with Spanish language commentary and is another decent option.