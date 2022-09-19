Want to watch Star Wars: Andor for two bucks? Sign up to Disney Plus now

Audio player loading…

Star Wars fans rejoice, because on September 21 we’re getting three whole episodes of the new series Star Wars: Andor on Disney Plus. If you don’t have a membership yet and want to catch the premiere, you still have time to sign up for only AU$1.99 / NZ$1.99 / SG$1.99 before this deal ends on Tuesday, September 20 at 12:59pm AEST / 2:59pm NZST / 2:59pm SGT.

Announced on Disney Plus Day, this deal gives new and eligible returning users a whole month to watch their favourite shows, movies and more from the media giant – all for just two bucks. After your first month, or if you miss the promo deadline, a subscription will cost you AU$11.99 / NZ$12.99 / SG$11.98 per month or AU$119.99 / NZ$129.99 / SG$199.98 per year.

With Disney Plus, you not only get access to a massive catalogue of movies and shows from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars, but you’ll also be able to stream Star, which offers a large selection of films and series for grown-ups.

A subscription also lets you watch the latest blockbuster releases from the media giant such as Andor, which is possibly the most anticipated Star Wars series to date. There’s two 12-episode seasons confirmed for this series, with the first three episodes of season one dropping on September 21.

What happened to those Bothan spies?

Fans of the franchise might remember Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna, from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, where he (spoiler) died. We’re not getting zombie Cassian though, so don’t worry if you haven’t seen it as Andor is a prequel series to the movie, taking place roughly five years prior.

In Andor, we’ll get to watch Cassian join the Rebellion and embark on dangerous quests against the Empire. Espionage, action and dangerous battles are promised in this series that has a stellar cast attached.

Genevieve O’Reilly returns as Mon Mothma, reprising the role she’s been playing and voicing since Revenge of the Sith. Forest Whitaker also returns as Saw Gererra, while newcomers Stellan Skarsgård and Adria Arjona take on new roles in the series.