Walmart laptop sale: cheap laptop deals from HP, Acer, Samsung, and more

If you're looking for a cheap laptop deal, then you've come to the right place. Walmart's laptop sale includes discounts on a range of notebooks with prices starting at just $159 from brands like HP, Samsung, Lenovo, and more.



Walmart's top laptop deal is the Samsung Chromebook 3 that's on sale for just $159. That's a $30 discount and a fantastic price for a solid laptop with reliable performance. The Chromebook features an 11.6-inch display and packs 4GB of RAM and 16GB of memory. Perfect for students and travel, the compact laptop weighs just 2.54 pounds and provides an impressive 11-hour battery life.



This is not only a fantastic price for a laptop, but this deal also includes three months of Disney Plus for free when you activate the Chromebook.

Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook 3: $189.99 $159 at Walmart

You can get the Samsung Chromebook 3 on sale at Walmart for just $159. The 11.6-inch Chromebook packs 4GB of RAM, 16GB SSD and includes built-in security features to protect you against viruses and malware.

Walmart laptop deals:

Asus Chromebook C423NA Laptop: $269.99 $179 at Walmart

A fantastic deal, you can get the 14-inch Chromebook on sale at Walmart for just $179. The laptop features a 14-inch HD Nano-Edge display, 4GB of RAM and provides an all-day battery life.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 Convertible Laptop $299 $199 at Walmart

Access all your favorite apps from the Google Play store with the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 that's on sale at Walmart for $229. The convertible laptop features an 11.6-inch HD touch screen and includes 4GB of RAM, an HD Webcam, and provides 10-hours of battery life.

HP 14-dk0028wm Laptop: $349 $239 at Walmart

An excellent option for a budget laptop, you can get the HP 14 laptop on sale for just $239 at Walmart. The lightweight 14-inch laptop features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor and packs 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Lenovo Ideapad S340 15.6-inch Laptop: $449 $329 at Walmart

You can get the Lenovo Ideapad on sale for $329 at Walmart. The lightweight laptop features an 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Dual-Core Processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and provides an eight-hour battery life.

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s 15.6-inch Laptop: $499 $359 at Walmart

Get the thin and lightweight IdeaPad 330s on sale at Walmart for $359. The 15.6-inch laptop features ultra-narrow bezels for broader viewing and packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-Core processor.

HP 14-dq1040wm Laptop: $599 $389 at Walmart

The powerful HP 14 laptop gets a $200 price cut at Walmart. The 14-inch laptop features a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM.

