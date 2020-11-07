Walmart Black Friday deals: this Respawn gaming chair is now under $150

If you're spending more time at your PC desk this year, Walmart's Black Friday deals are offering the perfect saving to keep gamers and those working from home comfortable this winter.

The Respawn 110 Pro gaming chair is now available for just $142.60, a $36 saving over the $179 MSRP bringing the ergonomic desk chair down well below $150.

It's not a massive saving, sure, but this was already a well-priced chair. You're getting a 150-degree tilt here, with endurance foam support, an extendable footrest, and pivoting arms for extra flexibility. Those kinds of features are usually found closer to $200, which makes this already cheap gaming chair an especially impressive early Black Friday deal.

You'll find more information about this offer just below, but there are plenty more Walmart Black Friday deals further down the page as well.

Today's best Walmart Black Friday gaming chair deal

Respawn 110 Pro gaming chair: $179 $142.60 at Walmart

