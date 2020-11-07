Walmart Black Friday deals: this Gourmia air fryer is now just $49

We're into the second wave of Walmart Black Friday deals now, and if you're after some gadgets to keep your kitchen exciting you'll be glad to know there's plenty small accessories on sale in these early Black Friday deals.

This Gourmia digital french door air fryer is coming in at just $49 this week - $40 off its usual $89 MSRP. That's fantastic value for the 17-function toaster oven, with easy to set controls Fry Force 360° technology for quick and even cooking, and dishwasher safe components.

Not only that, but you'll find a16-inch Faberware non-stick griddle now available for just $9.96 - in an incredible price drop down from a $39.95 MSRP.

You'll find more information on these Walmart black Friday deals just below, but there's plenty more to browse further down the page as well.

Walmart Black Friday kitchen deals

Gourmia Digital French Door Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $89 $49 at Walmart

It's the toaster oven that can do it all and plus some, and it's currently on sale for just $49 at Walmart. The Gourmia digital toaster oven features 17 one-touch cooking functions that allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, and more - with just a tap.

Farberware 16-inch Non-Stick Electric Griddle: $39.95 $9.96 at Walmart

Walmart has the Farberware electric griddle on sale for only $9.96. An incredible deal, the 16-inch non-stick griddle allows you to make your favorite meals for the whole family.

