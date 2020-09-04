The Vizio P-Series Quantum X (2020) 4K TV is already on sale at Best Buy

The Vizio P-Series Quantum X (2020) has only been on store shelves for around two months now, but that hasn’t stopped Best Buy from slicing $100 off the sticker price during this weekend’s Labor Day sale.

Specifically, the deal is for the Vizio 75-inch P75Qx-H1 4K TV model that usually costs $1,999.99 and is now on sale until Monday, September 7 at 11:59 EST for $1,899.99.

Admittedly, a $100 savings isn’t going to turn many heads, but the fact that this is literally a brand-new TV that’s getting a discount is pretty noteworthy in and of itself.

Why buy a Vizio P-Series Quantum X?

Vizio is actually the third best-selling TV brand in the US, according to NPD Market Research, just behind TCL, which launched its new TCL 6-Series for 2020. That’s because, like TCL, Vizio makes super competitive TVs at super low prices.

The best example of that is the Vizio P-Series Quantum X that outputs 2,800 nits of peak brightness and utilizes 792 local dimming zones. It’s futureproof with HDMI 2.1 that supports 4K/120Hz content from the Xbox Series X and PS5 and eARC with Dolby Atmos passthrough.

A similarly sized TV from Samsung, like say the Samsung Q90T QLED TV, would set you back $3,000 and Vizio is offering something comparable for $1,000 less… well, $1,100 less after the discount.

That said, if you’re looking to spend under $1,000 this weekend on a new TV, the new Vizio P-Series Quantum (2021) P65Q9-H1 will be on sale, too, for just $999.

The regular P-Series Quantum doesn’t have the same peak brightness as the Vizio P-Series Quantum X but it still uses HDMI 2.1 with eARC and Dolby Atmos passthrough.

For a mid-range 4K TV under $1,000, it’s pretty appealing.

