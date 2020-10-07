Vizio OLED TVs are finally on sale – and they're really, really cheap

The first Vizio OLED TVs are finally on sale at Best Buy, and the price tag is startling low for a brand-new OLED.

The 55-inch Vizio OLED-H1 is retailing at just $1,199, with its larger 65-inch size costing $1,999 instead, making the smaller size the cheapest OLED TV currently on sale in the US.

By comparison, the 55-inch LG BX OLED – the cheapest set in LG's 2020 OLED range – starts at $1,500.

While there are some more competitively-priced OLED sets in the UK – such as the Panasonic HZ980 or Philips 754 – there has been a spot in the US market for a lower-priced OLED for a while now, and Vizio looks to be filling it.

How good will it be?

The OLED-H1 is a 4K HDR TV, with support for the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision dynamic HDR formats. You'll get decent app support, with Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Prime Video, Redbox, Tubi, XUMO, and YouTube – as well as support for Apple HomeKit, AirPlay, Chromecast, and the major voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant).

The quality of the OLED panel isn't under question – all being manufactured by LG Display – as it's the processing that will determine how vivid, detailed, and smooth these 4K HDR pictures actually look.

It's worth being sceptical of budget OLED models, given they usually make use of a cheaper chipset to keep down costs. On the LG B9, this was a mild issue, causing more video noise than on higher-end models – while the bargain Hisense O8B was nearly unusable at times.

We'll be sure to keep you informed as and when we've tested the set ourselves, though.

