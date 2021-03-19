Verizon deals this weekend include a free iPhone 11 Pro - but hurry, ending Sunday

Verizon deals on iPhones are pretty common, after all the nation's leading carrier loves a good trade-in or switching promo. What isn't common, however, are deals like the iPhone 11 Pro - a device that still costs $999 - being given away for free with a new unlimited data plan.

Ending Sunday, this flash-sale on iPhone 11 Pro deals at Verizon is quite possibly the most generous one we've seen all year at big red. Unlike most promotions, this particular deal isn't tied into a trade-in or switch, it's simply a powerful device essentially being given away with a new data plan and subsequently is a lot more accessible to most customers.

Of course, there's still fine print you should be aware of - this isn't quite a free lunch. To be eligible for this Verizon deal, you'll need to be buying the device on one of the unlimited post-paid Verizon wireless plans, which can be pretty pricey by themselves. If you do, however, the carrier will rebate the entire cost of the device back into your account over 24 months - effectively rendering it free.

You may prefer to opt for the newer iPhone 12 at Verizon, which has its own set of fantastic trade-in, switch, and BOGO promotions currently, but if you're looking for maximum value, this iPhone 11 Pro deal is a winner. It's still a very powerful phone for 2021 indeed, and will have no issues keeping up with the competition for the duration of your new plan.

Outside the US? see the best iPhone deals in your region just below.

