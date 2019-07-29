Unlimited data, half the price - Three's awesome SIM only deals just got even better

We've got quite used to Three chopping and changing the pricing of its unlimited data SIM only deal, repeatedly returning to be the best option on the market. But Three's latest iteration of this offer is looking like the best version yet.

This price drop starts with one key return - Three's 12 month contract for £20 a month. We've seen this come and go a few times and we've happily called it the best SIM only offer on the market.

However, while there's no doubt that contract is exceptional, Three has another offer that really does just blow everything out of the water. Part of its 'half price for six months' promo, Three is dropping SIMOs for just £10 a month.

Of course, like the name of the promo suggests, that pricing only sticks around for six months. But after that, bills go up to a mere £20, still making it the best unlimited data SIM only deal around as long as you're happy to be committed to a 24 month contract.

We've listed both of these SIMO offers down below so you can decide which works best for you. Perfect to pair with any Amazon phone bargains you managed to grab during Prime Day.

Compare these offers to the rest with our SIM only deals guide

Three's unlimited data SIM only deals:

Three | 12 months | Unlimited data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month

You don't get the half price bills like you do above but, the 12 month contract length will be very tempting for some. This is easily the best price out there for a SIM only deal, coming in around £5 a month cheaper than the rest of the unlimited data competition. The only question you have to ask yourself is if you want a 12 or 24 month contract.

View Deal

Check out the best SIM-free phone deals to combine with these offers

Why go with Three?

If you haven't already been won over by these amazing offers from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. You can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.