Umbrella Academy season 3 posters may hold key to trailer release date

Netflix appears to be counting down to an Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer reveal – and a batch of new character posters may hold the key to its release date.

By now, fans will know that The Umbrella Academy season 3 will launch on Netflix on Wednesday, June 22. But, aside from a very brief teaser that accompanied the third season's official release date, we're yet to see any footage ahead of the Netflix show's return.

That, though, could be about to change. Netflix has started to ramp up its season 3 promotional campaign, with the streaming giant releasing new artwork, making new cast announcements, and confirming Elliot Page's Vanya Hargreeves will come out as transgender in the show's next instalment (opens in new tab).

An official trailer reveal, then, can't be too far away. And a seemingly steady stream of new character posters appears to suggest that an official trailer will make its way online sometime this month.

Christopher Hargreeves 7️⃣ Viktor Hargreeves pic.twitter.com/a22Q6B5rjcApril 8, 2022 See more

On Friday, April 8, two new one-sheets where released on The Umbrella Academy's official Twitter account. The posters, which you can see above, showed off Page's Viktor Hargreeves and Christopher, The Sparrow Academy's floating psykronium cube. These are the characters who are referred to as 'Number Seven' by their siblings and father Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Three days later on Monday, April 11, Netflix released another pair of character posters. These images showed off individuals referred to as 'Number Six', aka The Sparrow Academy's Jayme and, well, a poster that simply reads "This post has been removed from the timeline".

The second one-sheet is a reference to The Umbrella Academy's Ben Hargreeves, who gave his life (again) to save his brothers and sisters in season 2 episode 9. You can view the latest poster duo below.

Jayme Hargreeves 6️⃣ *Sibling Not Found* pic.twitter.com/jFq7tZon3oApril 11, 2022 See more

Given how popular Ben was as a character, it's unsurprising that Umbrella Academy fans feel a tad emotional over this latest poster reveal. In our view, though, that's Netflix's way of distracting us from the real story here: that these posters are counting down to an official trailer reveal.

Put simply, three days separated the release of posters for Viktor/Christopher and Jayme/Ben. If Netflix has adopted a strategy whereby it releases new character posters every three days, the next pair should arrive on Thursday, April 14. Those posters will be for individuals named 'Number Five' – i.e. Aidan Gallagher's 'Five' and Genesis Rodriguez's Sloan.

If that's the case, we predict that the other four pairs of posters will also be released every 72 hours, giving us the below release dates:

Number Seven posters revealed – Friday, April 8

Number Six posters revealed – Monday, April 11

Number Five posters potentially revealed – Thursday, April 14

Number Four posters potentially revealed – Sunday, April 17

Number Three posters potentially revealed – Wednesday, April 20

Number Two posters potentially revealed – Saturday, April 23

Number One posters potentially revealed – Tuesday, April 26

Providing that we're right, there are two possible dates that The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer could arrive.

The first is a day after the final pair of posters are revealed, meaning the trailer would drop on Wednesday, April 27. Alternatively, Netflix could continue its three-day release strategy and deliver the trailer on Friday, April 29.

Either way, the trailer's potential arrival would be less than two months – only just, mind you – before season 3 officially launches. That trailer release strategy would be similar to other fan favourite Netflix shows including Ozark season 4. The crime drama's first trailer landed online on November 17, 2021, just over two months before the first part of season 4 arrived on Netflix on January 21, 2022.

However, Stranger Things season 4 part 1, which will be released on May 27, will receive its official trailer today (Tuesday, April 12). That's just over six weeks before it lands on Netflix, so the streaming giant's trailer release strategy varies from time to time.

Still, based on our theory, we're fairly confident that we'll see The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer before the end of this month. We don't have any insider information on when it'll land, though, and our hypothesis could be proved incorrect if the next two posters aren't released on April 14. If they are, though, we suggest that you buckle up for the official trailer's late April release.