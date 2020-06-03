True wireless earbuds deals: Sennheiser Momentum and Sony WF-1000XM3 hit lowest prices ever at Amazon

True wireless earbud deals are offering Sennheiser Momentum and Sony WF-1000XM3 buds for their lowest prices yet this week. In the case of the former, both the US and UK can take part in the savings, after the latest generation was released earlier this year.

The original Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds are offering prices of $179 / £179 at Amazon this week. That's the lowest price yet on the 2019 true wireless earbuds that still offer competitive features and audio quality today.

While you may be losing out on the active noise cancellation and surround sound of the 2020 release, you're still getting that powerful sound quality here, with all the charging features and durability that make these buds stand out.

However, shoppers in the UK who don't want to scrap their active noise cancellation can also take advantage of this £159.95 price tag on the Sony WF-1000XM3 buds. This price has been around for a little while, but these are our top rated true wireless earbuds, so we'd really rather point you in this direction this week.

Cheap true wireless earbuds are offering some fantastic prices this week, but if you're after some over-ear audio, check out the best noise-canceling headphones deals and sales of the week.

Latest true wireless earbuds deals

(US) Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds | $299.95 $179 at Amazon

They're previous generation, but if you're after some cheap true wireless earbuds, this is a fantastic price - the lowest we've seen yet on the Sennheiser Momentums even. You're getting powerful Sennheiser sound in here, with charging case and sturdy design to boot.

View Deal

(UK) Sennheiser Momentum true wireless earbuds | £279 £179.95 at Amazon

If you're looking for a powerful pair of true wireless earbuds, the Sennheiser Momentum 2s are looking pretty good. However, they will set you back close to £300. This £179 price tag on the previous generation of buds is the lowest we've seen yet, meaning you can grab excellent audio with its own charging case for less this week.

View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds | £230 £159.95 at Amazon

We've listed the Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds at the top of our selection for a while now for a reason. Strong active noise cancellation, high quality audio, and a comfortable fit make these buds stand out. Plus, this is the lowest price the UK has ever seen.

View Deal

Shop all true wireless earbuds deals at Amazon US | Amazon UK

More true wireless earbuds

We're tracking all the best AirPods deals and sales as well as the latest AirPods Pro prices if you're looking for some of that Apple flavor. Or, take a look at the best Beats headphones deals if you're after something over-ear.