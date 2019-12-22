Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: how to watch today's Premier League 2019 football online from anywhere

Jose Mourinho returns to his old hunting ground in a London derby clash which could hold a big bearing on both clubs hopes of finishing in the top four. It's a big game for both teams - don't miss a kick with our Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream guide below.

Following an impressive start to life as Blues boss, Frank Lampard must now address a recent slump which has seen his side slump to defeats against West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth.

Spurs vs Chelsea live stream - where and when This top of the table clash takes place at the all-new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with kick-off at 4.30pm GMT in the UK on Sunday. So that's 11.30pm ET, 8.30am PT in the US, and 3.30am AEDT on Sunday morning for those looking to tune in from Down Under.

Lampard looks set to ring the changes following his side's lacklustre display in the defeat to Bournemouth, with Mateo Kovačić and Callum Hudson-Odoi likely to be brought back into the starting line-up.

Spurs come into the match off the back of a dogged late 2-1 victory away at Wolves, but while results have been impressive since he took the helm in north London, Mourinho will nevertheless be looking to sort out a defence that can't stop leaking goals. With no new injuries to worry him, Mourinho looks set to stick with what is becoming one of the more settled line-ups in the Premier League.

Can Chelsea bounce back against Tottenham Hotspur or will Jose get one over his old club at home? Don't miss a moment of this London derby with our Spurs vs Chelsea live stream guide below. To find out how to watch the rest of the season's games, check out our guide on how to live stream the 19/20 Premier League football season.

If you're abroad this weekend but still want to watch your home coverage, you'll need a VPN to do so. That's because your normal coverage will be geo-blocked. It's really easy to do and stops you having to tune in to some dodgy stream you've heard about on Reddit.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. Express VPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Spurs vs Chelsea live in the UK

This weekend's London derby will be shown exclusively live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage beginning at 4pm and kick-off coming half an hour later. If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is also a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a Now TV sports pass for £9.99 for a day or £14.99 a week. But its £20 special offer for the next two months is clearly the best value at the moment, and allows you access even more of the Premier League football season, too. if you're not in the UK but want to catch up with any of the Sky coverage, then you'll need a VPN to relocate your IP to the UK and get around the region restrictions. Just follow those instructions above.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: US live stream

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2019/20 season and kick-off for this game is at 11.30pm ET, 8.30am PT with live coverage on NBCSN. If you don't have cable then you can tune in on streaming services such as Sling and Fubo (both of which have a free trial).

How to watch a Premier League live stream in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada. The network is set to show all 380 fixtures live including today's game, as is offering a one-month free trial, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Kick-off in Canada is at 11.30pm ET, 8.30am PT. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Chelsea in Australia

Optus Sports now has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them including Sunday's big London derby. Aussies can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Spurs vs Chelsea: New Zealand live stream

Streaming service Spark Sport has won the rights to show the EPL in NZ, and you can watch Sunday's game live, with kick-off at 5.30am NZDT on Sunday morning. Spark has the rights to show all 380 games live and is offering a one-month free trial, with access after that period priced at $19.99 a month. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC, plus Apple and Android phones and tablets. You can also watch on Chromecast and selected Samsung TVs, with plans to make the app available on Apple TV and Smart TVs later in the year. If you're outside New Zealand and want to watch the coverage from Spark Sport, you can use one of our favourite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to live stream Tottenham vs Chelsea in India

Star Sports Select HD 1 is the place to tune in if you're in India for today's match between Spurs and Chelsea, with coverage starting as 10pm New Delhi time. You've probably guessed the alternative by now - get yourself a VPN to change your IP and tune in to a live streaming service from another country.