Today's best Super Bowl TV deal is this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $599.99

The Super Bowl is less than a month away, and if you're looking for a killer deal on a big-screen TV, then you've come to the right place. Best Buy has this 70-inch 4K smart TV from TCL on sale for a stunningly low price of just $599.99 (was $829.99). That's a massive $230 discount and an incredible price for a feature-packed big-screen 4K TV.



This TCL 4-Series display features 4K HD resolution and includes smart capabilities, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. You're also getting Chromecast built-in and a handy voice remote that works with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



See today's best offer just below, plus we've listed more of today's best Super Bowl TV deals from Best Buy.

Super Bowl TV deal

TCL 70-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $829.9 9 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $230 - Our favorite Super Bowl TV deal is this 70-inch 4K TV from TCL that's on sale for just $599.99. That's a massive $230 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the big-screen display. The TCL set packs 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in, and a handy voice remote.

More Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy

TCL 55-inch Class 4 Series LED 4K TV: $499.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 – If you're looking for a cheap mid-size TV, Best Buy has this 55-inch 4K display from TCL on sale for just $329.99. TCL's 4 Series TV supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Digital+ audio – plus you get a voice remote and built-in Chromecast to access all top streaming apps such as Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.

Toshiba 55-inch M550 Series 4K UHD Fire TV: $799.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $270 - Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include this feature-packed 55-inch 4K TV from Toshiba that's on sale for $529.99. The M550 Series set packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, DTS Virtual: X, and the Fire operating system for seamless streaming from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

Sony 55-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - If you're looking for a premium mid-size TV deal, Best Buy has this 55-inch 4K display from Sony that's on sale for $599.99. That's the best price we've found for the 55-inch smart TV, which delivers a gorgeous picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor and Full-Array LED.

Samsung 65-inch 4K Smart TV: $649.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

Save $48 – A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this Crystal UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays, and it's on sale for $599.99 at Best Buy. This Super Bowl TV deal packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

LG A1 OLED UHD 4K Smart TV (48-inch): $1,199.99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Save $350 – If you're looking for an OLED display under $1,000, the LG A1 is a fantastic option, and Best Buy has the 48-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of $849.99. You're getting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and 20W of Dolby Atmos audio, plus LG ThinQ AI technology which allows your TV to become a smart home hub.

LG 75-inch UP8070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,179.99 $869.99 at Best Buy

Save $310 - Another epic Super Bowl TV deal on a big-screen display - Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV from LG on sale for $869.99. The LG display packs a powerful 4K Quad-Core processor resulting in bold, bright colors and realistic images, and includes webOS and a Magic Remote for easy streaming.

