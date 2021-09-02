Today's best AirPods deals: latest model AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max

If you're looking to save on Apple's premium earbuds, then you're in luck. We're rounding up today's best AirPods deals from Amazon, which include price cuts on the latest model AirPods, AirPods Pro, and the powerful AirPods Max.

If you're looking for the cheapest AirPods deal, Amazon has the 2019 AirPods on sale for just $118.98 (was $159), and if you're looking for noise canceling earbuds, you can snag the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.98 - just $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. And last but not least, Amazon has the luxurious AirPods Max marked down to $489.99 (was $549).



See today's best AirPods deals below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so if you see a price, you like we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Today's best AirPods deals

AirPods with wired charging case: $159 $118.98 at Amazon

Save $44 - We've only seen the 2019 AirPods below this $119 price tag during major sales events like Black Friday, but before June, we were more accustomed to a $130 price. That means you're still getting a great deal on the standard 2019 AirPods here, even if they have dropped down to $99 before. You can also grab the AirPods with wireless charging case for $149.99 (was $199).

Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $189.98 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon has the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for $189.98, thanks to today's massive $59 discount. That's the best deal you can find right now and only $20 more than the record-low Black Friday price. As of right now, the wireless earbuds are currently in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this Labor Day deal while you can.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $489.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - Our favorite AirPods deal is the powerful AirPods Max that are on sale for $489.99 at Amazon - only $20 more than the record-low price. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life.

