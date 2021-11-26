This stunning Dell XPS 17 Black Friday deal will save you a huge $650

Dell has just given a major Black Friday price cut to its excellent Dell XPS 17 laptops. This thin and light 17-inch laptop combines a large screen that's brilliant for working on with a slimline design that you'd often see on smaller laptops, making it a great portable notebook for anyone who'd like to use a large screen.

As part of the Dell Black Friday deals, the retailer has cut the price of the Dell XPS 17 with an Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU and 16GB of RAM by $650 to just $1,649.99. That's a brilliant price for such a powerful laptop.

It's also cut the price of a range of Dell XPS 17 configurations, and we've picked the best below.

If you're in the UK, then Dell has some great XPS 17 offers for Black Friday as well, with the model with an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card for £650 off, now just £2,049.

Dell XPS 17, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: $1,599.99 Dell XPS 17, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB: $1,599.99 $1,449.99 at Dell

Save $150 - This is currently the cheapest Dell XPS 17 deal, knocking a decent $150 off the base model. There's no dedicated graphics card, but this is still a great 17-inch laptop for day-to-day use.

Dell XPS 17, Core i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB: $2,299.99 Dell XPS 17, Core i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 512GB: $2,299.99 $1,649.99 at Dell

Save $650 - The XPS 17 is pricey at the best of times, but this deal softens the blow significantly. This laptop is pretty close to perfect, with the exception of its short supply of ports.

Dell XPS 17, Core i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 1TB: $2,449.99 Dell XPS 17, Core i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 1TB: $2,449.99 $1,899.99 at Dell

Save $550 - If you'd like a huge 1TB SSD, then this is the Dell XPS 17 model to go for. This gives you plenty of space, making it a great choice for photographers who have lots of photos they need to store and access on their laptop.

Dell XPS 17, Core i9, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB: $2,649.99 Dell XPS 17, Core i9, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 1TB: $2,649.99 $2,299.99 at Dell

Save $350 - This new model of the Dell XPS 17 comes with the brilliant RTX 3060 GPU, making it not just a great laptop for creative work, but a slim and light gaming laptop as well, all with a big price cut for Black Friday!

Dell XPS 17, Core i9, RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 1TB: $3,199.99 Dell XPS 17, Core i9, RTX 3060, 32GB RAM, 1TB: $3,199.99 $2,799.99 at Dell

Save $400 - This is incredibly powerful XPS 17 model features an RTX 3060 GPU, Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM and a touch screen. For content creators, this is one of the best laptops you can buy right now.

Today's best Dell XPS 17 UK deals

Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 1TB: £2,699 Dell XPS 17, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060, 1TB: £2,699 £2,049 at Dell

Save £650 - This brilliant 17-inch laptop from Dell has a large 4K screen, yet keeps the thin and light design XPS laptops are renowned for. It comes with Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and even an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.



The Dell XPS 17 is one of the best 17-inch laptops in the world, offering you an incredibly stylish design and a large, high-resolution, screen which makes working on a joy.

Of course, it's also great as a media playing machine, and there are certain Dell XPS 17 configurations that come with Nvidia RTX 3060 GPUs, which means it can even play games as well. Combine that with some hefty discounts, and it's one of the best laptops you can buy on Black Friday.

