This Sony 65-inch 4K TV drops to $849.99 in epic deal at Best Buy

We’re rounding up today’s best TV deals, and we’ve spotted a fantastic bargain on this Sony 65-inch 4K TV. Right now, Best Buy members can snag this Sony 65-inch X80J Series 4K TV on sale for $849.99 (was $1,149). That’s a massive $300 discount and the lowest price we’ve found for the feature-packed smart TV.

Today's best 4K TV deal

Sony 65-inch X80J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,149,99 $849.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy members can get this Sony 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a record-low price of $849.99. The smart TV delivers a cinema-like picture experience thanks to Sony’s powerful X1 4K HDR processor and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for smart home compatibility and hands-free control.

View Deal

This Sony 65-inch 4K TV has everything and more that you’d want in your big-screen dream TV. Sony’s X80J series TV delivers a stunning picture with life-like images thanks to the X1 4K HDR processor, which produces brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. The Google TV features smart capabilities for seamless streaming and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. You’re also getting Airplay 2, so you can stream content from your Apple device directly to your TV.



For non-Best Buy members, you can still get the Sony TV on sale for $899.99, which isn't a bad deal. To become a member and snag a further $50 discount, you can sign up here by simply entering your email address.

Shop more TV offers with our list of the best cheap TV deals and sales and the best OLED TV deals.



You can also see our guide to the best Memorial Day sales from retailers like Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and more.