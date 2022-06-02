This Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets $900 slashed off price at Walmart's rival Prime Day sale

Walmart just launched its rival Prime Day sale with incredible deals throughout the site, including this Sony 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $598 (was $1,399.95) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $800 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



This Sony 65-inch 4K TV has everything and more that you'd want in your big-screen dream TV. Sony's X80J series TV delivers a stunning picture with life-like images thanks to the X1 4K HDR processor, which produces brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. The Google TV features smart capabilities for seamless streaming and works with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. You're also getting Airplay 2, so you can stream content from your Apple device directly to your TV.



To take advantage of this incredible TV deal, like Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Walmart Plus member to shop the four-day sale. You can sign up with the link below, which includes fantastic perks like free grocery delivery and shipping, plus a limited-time $20 gift card. See more of the top deals in our Walmart Plus Weekend sale roundup and keep in mind these limited-time offers end on Sunday.



Walmart Plus Sale: Sony 4K TV deal

(opens in new tab) Sony 65-inch X80J 4K TV: $1,399.95 $598 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $802 – Here's a massive price cut on the 65-inch Sony A80J 4K TV that brings the high-end set to its lowest ever price. As well as support for 4K resolutions, this model comes with Dolby Vision HDR that delivers superior lighting, richer blacks, and more vivid colors. This is a great option for watching films and shows without paying the full premium price for an OLED TV.

